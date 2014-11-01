Barcelona line up Mbappe as Neymar replacement
27 July at 15:15Barcelona are planning a swoop on Monaco teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, as they look for an immediate replacement for their star player Brazil international Neymar – who is close to a massive 200 euro switch to French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France via the Daily Mirror.
With the mammoth fee that they will receive, they are hopeful of landing Mbappe – a player heavily linked to both Manchester City and Real Madrid.
The reports are suggesting that the Catalan side are strong favourites to obtain Mbappe.
The French international set the world alight last season, as he was on fire in front of goal for the eventual French league champions.
Barcelona are coming towards a transitional period, following their dominance in football circa 2010, they are slowly edging beneath their arch rivals Real Madrid in recent years, as Real have won several Champions League titles.
This, and an aging squad, may see Barcelona make a play for one of most highly-rated forwards in the world right now.
