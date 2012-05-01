Reports from Spain state that Barcelona are ready to make an approach for Paris Saint-Germain play-maker Angel Di Maria. The 29-year-old’s place in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes has been thrown into serious doubt by the arrival of Brazilian superstar Neymar and it’s now believed the Catalan side will make their move.





With their pursuit of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele failing to produce any positive results so far, Sport claims that new boss Ernesto Valverde will turn his attention to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man to fill the gap left by Neymar’s departure.

Barcelona are desperate for summer reinforcements as they prepare for the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Real on Sunday at the Camp Nou. Di Maria’s international team-mates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano have both given the thumbs-up to his possible arrival at the club with the player himself desperate to make it next summer’s World Cup in Russia by playing regular first-team football.