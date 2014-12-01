Barcelona are preparing a shock summer move for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares. The 25-year-old Portuguese player has become the Catalan clubs surprise choice to fill the right-back role next season at the Camp Nou.





According to The Sun , Barcelona are prepared to offer the Saints a whopping £25 million for the player which is five times more than the Premier League side paid Sporting Lisbon back in 2015. The journal also claims that Soares himself has been left totally stunned by the interest from Spain.

Having helped his country lift the Euro 2016 trophy in France last summer, Soares is having a great season on the south-coast which has alerted Barca representatives. The Blaugrana need cover at right-back after the Aleix Vidal dislocated his ankle in a game against Alaves recently. At the moment, Sergio Roberto is filling in as the club looks for an able replacement in the summer.

