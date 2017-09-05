On a day when Juventus President Andrea Agnelli is ready to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge at the head of the ECA (European Clubs Association), two of their most important members of staff are reportedly being linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.



Fabio Paratici is wanted by Camp Nou chiefs to oversee their transfer dealings in the wake of a summer which has seen the club heavily criticised for missing out on key targets such as Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

With current Barca President Josep Bartomeu’s future seemingly hanging in the balance, the journal claims that club executives have been impressed with Paratici’s work with the Bianconeri and see him as the perfect appointment to try to re-affirm the club’s status as the biggest club in world football.



If an election is called at the Camp Nou next summer, former patron Joan Laporta is likely to try to gain control once again and it’s likely if he’s successful, that he will attempt to get Paratici to make the move.



There could be one major stumbling block for Barca however, and that is the fact that Paratici comes as a double-act with Juve CEO Beppe Marotta. So, if the Catalan giants want Paratici, it’s likely they would also have to persuade Marotta to join him.