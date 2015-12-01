Reports from Italy suggest that Barcelona will turn their attentions to one of Manchester United’s primary summer transfer targets if they fail to land Philippe Coutinho. On a frenetic day of activity on Friday, the 25-year-old Brazilian handed in a formal transfer request at Liverpool just an hour after the Merseyside club issued a statement claiming he was not for sale.



Ivan Perisic.

The Catalan giants have made the player their number one priority as we head into the final three weeks of the window but with Liverpool continuing to play hardball over the price of their star midfielder, Sportitalia (via The Express) claims the Blaugrana may turn their attention to Inter Milan’s

Another one of this summer’s transfer sagas, 28-year-old Perisic is looking to complete a move to Old Trafford however, the two parties cannot agree on transfer fee and the Nerazzurri are now considering offering the Croatian international a bumper new deal to stay in Serie A.



It’s now claimed that Barca may be willing to meet Inter’s valuation of €45M which is something United are not prepared to pay. Having collected over €200M from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan’s are awash with money and it’s even been suggested that the Nerazzurri may even up the ante by raising the price even higher.