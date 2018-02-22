As quoted by Premium Sports at an event organized by Brooks Brothers, the Barcelona loanee said that he “wanted Inter from the very first moment, and I want to stay here.”

The 25-year-old has played well for the Nerazzurri since joining on loan, but has a massive

35 million release clause. Inter want to keep him, but the want Barca to ask for less. The Corriere recently claimed that the Catalans would indeed be willing to agree a lower fee for the brother of Thiago Alcatanara, and son of Mazinho, a former Brazilian international.

Piero Ausilio recently made it clear that he wants to keep both Rafinha and Joao Cancelo, who is on loan from Valencia:

“The lads know that until the

20

th of May we won’t discuss about transfers. We are going through some very important days for us. We will do our best to make their transfer permanent, we still have a long way ahead, let’s see what we can do.”