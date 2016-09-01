With just one week to go of the current transfer window, Liverpool have been given a huge boost in their quest to hang on to Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho. Having handed in a transfer request to try to complete his dream move to Barcelona, the Anfield club have dug their heels in and have now rejected an offer of around £138M for the 25-year-old.



Willian. Camp Nou bosses see the 29-year-old, who is an international team-mate of Coutinho’s, as a player who can provide the creativity that Neymar gave to the squad.

Latest reports now suggest that the Catalan giants have turned their attention to West London with France Football claiming that Barca’s new number one target is Chelsea star. Camp Nou bosses see the 29-year-old, who is an international team-mate of Coutinho’s, as a player who can provide the creativity that Neymar gave to the squad.

The Premier League champions will be reluctant to part with the player who has become an integral cog in Antonio Conte’s well-oiled machine. Willian was in outstanding form last weekend as The Blues beat Spurs at Wembley in week two of the new season.