

Barcelona chiefs are not going to rest on their laurels after what now looks like unsuccessful attempts to sign both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Catalan daily Sport claims that the Blaugrana will now put plan B into operation to try to strengthen their team before the August 31 deadline.

The journal states that new boss Ernesto Valverde will now look to try to bring both Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria and Jean Michael Seri from Nice. The 29-year-old Di Maria is reportedly keen on a move to the Camp Nou despite his previous links to Real Madrid. The arrival at Paris Saint-Germain of Neymar looks to have made a regular starting berth in the French capital almost impossible for the former Manchester United man and a swith to Catalonia could be the answer.



Ivorian international Seri is still unproven playing in one of Europe’s top championships but at €35M, the 26-year-old represents a much cheaper option than Coutinho or Dembele and having been compared to N’Golo Kante, Valverde sees him as a potential vital link between attack and defence.