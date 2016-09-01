Barcelona look to PSG star as Dembele and Coutinho alternative
17 August at 13:45Ever since Barcelona sold Neymar for a world record-breaking £200m to Paris Saint-Germain, they have been looking at two players to fill the Brazilian superstar’s shoes: Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.
But, according to reports by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo via GiveMeSport, the La Liga giants are looking to PSG’s Julian Draxler another suitable replacement.
Draxler arrived to the Parc de Princes after a tough spell with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but has failed to make an impact, getting frustrated at his lack of game time – the German international was left of the squad when PSG faced off against Guingamp.
His agent has now offered the fed-up attacker to Barca, knowing that they have the money from the sale of Neymar and are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.
The sale of Neymar has rocked the boat of the footballing transfer world and this is one of the direct instances.
