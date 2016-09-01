La Liga giants Barcelona are pursuing the signature of Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, reports say.

Currently 22, Martins has made 12 appearances in the Portuguese League this season, scoring four times and assisting times already. He has appeared six times in the Champions League as well, scoring once and assisting twice.

Martins played in Barcelona’s recent Champions League game for Sporting and A Bola suggests that the Catalan club was monitoring the winger in the game, without him knowing anything about it. It is said that Martins passed his test during the game and Barcelona stood impressed.

Juventus too are said to be pursuing his signature and Liverpool too, were said to be after him this past summer but a move could not materialise.

Martins’ current deal at Sporting Lisbon ends in the summer of 2022, meaning that the Portuguese club will have every chance of selling him at maximum value.

