Barcelona look to push Coutinho deal through in 48 hours
25 August at 13:15Barcelona are looking to finalise the transfer of Philippe Coutinho in the next 48 hours. The Liverpool attacker has been on the La Liga giant’s radar ever since they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a £200m world record-breaking move.
Now, according to Spanish publication Don Balon via the Daily Star, Barcelona edging near to bring the Brazil international to the Nou Camp, with the Red’s playmaker reportedly frustrating his boss Jurgen Klopp over the deal.
He said after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace: "It is the decision of the club, I think there is no doubt about that.
"It's not my decision, I'm the manager of the football team so when players are available, I coach them, and that is how it is.
"At the moment Phil is not available, but you can imagine missing Philippe Coutinho would be a big blow for each team in the world, so it is for us.
"But it's the situation so I cannot change it, and whatever I would say cannot change it."
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
