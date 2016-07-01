Barcelona made stunning €140m offer for longtime Man United target
20 September at 13:40Barcelona made a summer offer for Antoine Griezmann, Onda Cero can reveal.
The Catalans lost out on Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer for €222 million, leaving the Blaugrana with loads of spare cash, enough to spend on a star.
The Frenchman was repeatedly linked to Manchester United this summer, and it appeared that the Red Devils were exerting a lot of pressure to make the move happen.
Griezmann recently inaugurated the Colchoneros’ new Wanda Metropolitano, scoring the winning goal after the hour mark against Malaga.
It was his 61st Liga goal as an Atletico player, the 26-year-old also returning from injury.
Barcelona eventually ended up settling for Ousmane Dembele, but had offered €140 million for Griezmann. Dembele recently went down with a serious injury, tearing his right biceps and keeping him out for three-and-a-half months.
Man United eventually splurged for Romelu Lukaku, who has been a resounding success at Old Trafford.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments