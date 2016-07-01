Barcelona made a summer offer for Antoine Griezmann, Onda Cero can reveal.

The Catalans lost out on Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer for

222 million, leaving the Blaugrana with loads of spare cash, enough to spend on a star.

The Frenchman was repeatedly linked to Manchester United this summer, and it appeared that the Red Devils were exerting a lot of pressure to make the move happen.

​Griezmann recently inaugurated the Colchoneros’ new Wanda Metropolitano, scoring the winning goal after the hour mark against Malaga.

It was his 61st Liga goal as an Atletico player, the 26-year-old also returning from injury.

​Barcelona eventually ended up settling for Ousmane Dembele, but had offered

140 million for Griezmann. Dembele recently went down with a serious injury, tearing his right biceps and keeping him out for three-and-a-half months.

Man United eventually splurged for Romelu Lukaku, who has been a resounding success at Old Trafford.