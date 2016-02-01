Barcelona make contact to sign possible long-term replacement of Dani Alves
22 April at 11:37Brazilian star Dani Alves left Barcelona joining Serie A giants Juventus as a free agent last summer. Dani Alves made return to the Nou Camp earlier this week with Juve that managed to held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw sealing qualification to the Champions League semi-finals.
Dani Alves is missed very much in Barcelona especially because the blaugrana have yet to sign a long-term replacement of the Brazilian right-back who has been replaced with many ups and downs by Sergi Roberto this season. Luis Enrique adapted the Spanish midfielder to a new position but Barcelona need to sign a new right defender in the summer.
According to a report of L’Equipe Barcelona’s international director of sport Ariedo Braida has made contact with a potential long-term replacement of the Brazilian.
The French paper claims Braida has already met representatives of PSG right-back
Serge Aurier informing them about the interest of Barcelona.
The LaLiga giants are plotting a € 20 million bid to sign the Frenchman in the summer but PSG owner still hope he will manage to persuade the 24-year-old to sign a contract extension with the club given that his current deal at the Parc des Princes runs until 2019.
