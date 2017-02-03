Barcelona make contact with Arsenal unhappy star over possible summer move
04 February at 16:15Mesut Ozil is still negotiating a new contract with Arsenal, just like his teammate Alexis Sanchez. The German and the Chilean contracts’ expire in June 2018 and both players have yet to find economic agreement over a contract extension with the Gunners despite being in talks with their clubs for several months.
According to an exclusive report of El Confidencial, Barcelona are not only monitoring the situation of Ozil, but have already made contact with the player’s agent over a possible summer move of the Germany International who has already played in Spain with Real Madrid.
Ozil would perfectly suit Barcelona’s playing style and the bluaugrana have sounded out the German’s transfer availability for the next campaign.
The LaLiga giants, however, are not the only club interested in signing Ozil as Bayern Munich might also make an offer for the 28-year-old in case he fails to sign a new agreement with the North London club.
