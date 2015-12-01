Angel Di Maria over a possible summer move to the Camp Nou. The 29-year-old Argentinean has failed to recapture the scintillating form he showed during his time with Real Madrid back in 2014 but the Catalan giants were impressed with his performance in the French club’s 4-0 victory over them in the first-leg last 16 Champions League tie last month and are set to make a move.

It’s understood that Barcelona have been in discussions with the players representatives to sound out the possibility of a move back to La Liga. Whilst a potential switch to the Camp Nou would not go down well with all Barca fans, he wouldn’t be the first high-profile player to ply his trade for both Real Madrid and the Blaugrana; Portuguese star Luis Figo and current Barca boss Luis Enrique played for both clubs during their careers.



There is also believed to be interest from Italy with Juventus and Milan both believed to be keen on his services should PSG decide to off-load the player.