Barcelona make contact with former star as possible Luis Enrique replacement
03 May at 18:03Barcelona are still looking for a replacement for Luis Enrique who announced his departure from the Camp Nou a couple of months ago. A host of managers are being linked with the Barcelona job. Jorge Sampaoli is the first manager to have been linked with replacing Luis Enrique. The Argentinean, however, is likely to be appointed as the new Argentina coach. Recent reports from Spain have claimed Juan Antonio Pizzi is also a target of Barcelona although the current head coach of Chile has played down Barcelona rumours.
A report of Radio Catalunya, however, suggests Barcelona have added a new name to their shopping list. The Barcelona-based radio station reports the blaugrana have made contact with their former star Laurent Blanc who was sacked as PSG boss last summer.
The Frenchman won 11 domestic trophies during his three-year spell in Paris but his disappointing results in Champions League convinced PSG owner Al-Khelaifi to replace him with Unai Emery last summer.
Blanc played for Barcelona in the 1996/17 campaign scoring one goal in 35 appearances. Blanc won one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Supercup and one UEFA Cup of Winners’ Cup during his one-year spell in Catalunya.
Executives of the Camp Nou hierarchy have made contact with the Frenchman although the LaLiga giants have failed to make a concrete offer yet.
