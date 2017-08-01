Angel Di Maria could now enter as part of the negotiating process that takes Neymar to the French capital.

The journal claims that with their pursuit of Di Maria’s international team-mate Paulo Dybala looking to be over for the time being, the Catalan’s have turned their full attention to the 29-year-old who has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes.



Di Maria has a big fan already in place at the Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi having already told his new coach to go after the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star. With Mundo Deportivo claiming that there is the “world” between the Blaugrana and the arrival of Dybala, it’s another Argentinian that could eventually arrive at the court of Valverde.