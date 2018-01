Barcelona have made an official offer to sign Philippe Coutinho, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian star is a long time target of the blaugrana but Liverpool refused to sell him this past summer. The La Liga giants, however, have not given up and have just submitted a new offer to welcome the player’s services in the January transfer window.​According to the Catalan paperplus € 40 million in add-ons. ​Despite Nike’s ‘announcement’ , sources close to Barcelona have confirmed that there is still no agreement with Liverpool over a possible January move ofand negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly still ongoing.Barcelona have already invested more than € 100 million to sign Ousmane Dembélé last summer but the Frenchman has been struggling with injuries and has failed to justify his price-tag so far this season.​Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund € 5 million each time Dembélé plays 25 games with the club but for now the Frenchman has only three appearances with the La Liga giants.