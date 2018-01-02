Barcelona make huge January Coutinho bid: the details
02 January at 11:51Barcelona have made an official offer to sign Philippe Coutinho, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Brazilian star is a long time target of the blaugrana but Liverpool refused to sell him this past summer. The La Liga giants, however, have not given up and have just submitted a new offer to welcome the player’s services in the January transfer window.
According to the Catalan paper Barcelona have offered Liverpool € 110 million plus € 40 million in add-ons.
Despite Nike’s ‘announcement’, sources close to Barcelona have confirmed that there is still no agreement with Liverpool over a possible January move of Coutinho to the Camp Nou and negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly still ongoing.
Barcelona have already invested more than € 100 million to sign Ousmane Dembélé last summer but the Frenchman has been struggling with injuries and has failed to justify his price-tag so far this season.
Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund € 5 million each time Dembélé plays 25 games with the club but for now the Frenchman has only three appearances with the La Liga giants.
