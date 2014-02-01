Thiago Alcantara who they sold to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013. The 25-year-old was a product of their revered Masia academy and after nearly four seasons in the Bundesliga, the Catalan giants want him to return home.

Bayern however, have other ideas and reportedly slapped a €90 million price-tag on the player when Barcelona first enquired about his availability in an attempt to ward off their advances. Now it seems the Catalan giants are about to return for a second assault and surprisingly, the Bundesliga champions may be prepared to sit down and listen to what they have to offer.



Coach Carlo Ancelotti has two main targets on his radar this summer; Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The Italian tactician now plans to use the funds collected on a sale of Thiago, to help fund an assault on one of these ahead of next season.