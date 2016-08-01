Barcelona manager addresses Man United target speculation
16 August at 17:50Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has spoken out on the future of Manchester United target Sergi Roberto, according to local newspaper Manchester Evening News.
Roberto, who plays as a midfielder but who also operates as a right-back, has been on Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho’s radar for several weeks no, as the former Inter manager looks to bolster the depth of his side, in order to mount a serious title challenge this season.
Valverde, though, has cleared up any rumours surrounding the Spaniard, claiming that he is still an ‘important’ player to the La Liga giants.
Valverde told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo : “Of course, I am absolutely counting on him.”
“In some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player.”
Man United have got their key targets in Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but are on the hunt for a wide player.
