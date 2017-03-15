Javier Mascherano will have another summer to weigh up a possible move to China. Having already rejected offers of around €50 million last year, the Catalan giants are now facing another uncertain few months over the 32-year-old Argentine.

Mascherano himself has always maintained that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for another season as he sees this as giving him a better chance to play in the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia. The player also believes that he still has much to offer the club he joined back in 2010.



There was also speculation last year that Serie A champions Juventus were interested in trying to secure his services but their interest ultimately waned when it was clear he was happy to stay in Spain.



Despite Mascherano’s statements the journal believes that clubs from the Chinese Super-League will test the waters once more at the end of the current campaign.