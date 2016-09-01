The Catalans have pulled off a stunning coup in securing Philippe Coutinho for

150 million, but this could affect their ability to keep many members of their squad.

The Spanish expert- who called Coutinho’s move a couple of days ago - says that 80% of the club’s total income is being spent on wages, with star player Lionel Messi being offered a mega deal recently to remain at the club until he’s 34.

According to Balague,

The likes of Javier Mascherano, Aleix Vidal, Denis Saurez, Paco Alcacer and Arda Turan are mentioned as being on the chopping block, but it’s not as if Barcelona can lightly jettison so many players: their defence and midfield needs youth, not to mention reinforcements.

“Barcelona will not be able to continue to spend this kind of money in the future”.