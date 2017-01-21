Barcelona meet promising Colombian defender over possible summer move
22 January at 13:25Barcelona technical director Pep Segura travelled to Brazil earlier last week to meet Palmeiras centre-half Yerry Mina. The promising Colombian defender is ‘controlled’ by Barcelona as the blaugrana have a first option clause to sign the 22-year-old centre-back in the next three years.
During his trip to Brazil, Segura has talked to the player and has watched him during his trainings with Palmeiras. Barcelona are considering whether to sign Mina next summer but a final decision can only be taken by the club’s technical secretary Robert Fernandez, the same person who has allowed Segura to travel to Brazil as well as the person who is required to give green light for the signing of the talented centre-back.
According to a report of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s option to buy to sign Mina expires in 2019. The blaugrana can sign him for € 9 million next summer, for € 10 million in one year time and € 12 million in summer 2019.
Having a first-option clause on the promising centre-half, Barcelona must be informed anytime a club make an offer for the footballer, not to mention that the Nou Camp hierarchy have a chance to match any offer Palmeiras receive for Mina.
