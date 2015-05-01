Lionel Messi has contacted Pep Guardiola to see if he would be prepared to return to the Camp Nou.

After Tuesday’s 4-0 humbling against Paris Saint-Germain, the journal writes that Messi is believed to have contacted his former boss to find out if there would be any chance of him making a dramatic return Catalunya.



There is also growing rumours that there is a divide in the Barcelona camp that Messi insists only Guardiola can heal. This report comes at the same time that the 29-year-old is set to begin negotiations on a new deal at the club with his future still not guaranteed to be at the club he joined as a youngster back in 2001.



Messi is believed to have told the power brokers at the Camp Nou that he wants Guardiola back in charge and could use this as a bargaining tool to try to get the deal he wants that would see him effectively end his career with the Blaugrana.