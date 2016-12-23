Lionel Messi have stalled and that despite voices coming out of the Camp Nou claiming that a meeting is scheduled for the new year, there has been no plans for the two parties to get together.

Spanish sports journal Marca claims that negotiations between Barcelona and their Argentine superstarhave stalled and that despite voices coming out of the Camp Nou claiming that a meeting is scheduled for the new year, there has been no plans for the two parties to get together.

The Catalan giants wanted the player to commit to a new deal before March which would effectively keep him at the club for the rest of his career, but this now looks to be in serious doubt. Club President Josep Bartomeu intended to make the 29-year-old the highest paid player in the world but latest reports suggest that no face to face meeting has took place, only an initial telephone conversation.



Messi’s club mate Neymar has eased fears by declaring that he will commit his future to the blaugrana but with clubs such as Manchester City and PSG waiting to pounce with around €200 million, it could be a nervy time for the club’s fans.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler