Barcelona: Messi equals Ronaldinho record as he joins Salah on top of Golden Shoe ranking

Barcelona beat Leganes yesterday night thanks to a hat-trick scored by Lionel Messi. The Argentinean’s goals secured the Catalans three more points in the title race which has been leaded by the balugrana since the very beginning of the league.



Messi has now 29 La Liga goals, 38 in all competitions so far this season. Only Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah has scored as much league goals as Messi this season and the duo are currently on top of the Golden Show ranking.



Yesterday night the Argentinean did reach another record belonging to Ronaldinho. Having scored one of his goals from a set-piece, Messi has become the second footballer in 20 years to score six free-kick goals in one season.



The former Brazil star was the only player to have reached such an achievement in the last 20 years.



Barcelona face Roma in the quarter finals of the Champions League this coming Tuesday after their 4-1 win in the opening tie at the Nou Camp last week.

