Barcelona: Messi reaches another incredible record

During last night’s match against Real Sociedad, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi set yet another record as his side emerged from the Basque Country with a 4-2 victory having been 2-0 down after 34 minutes.



After placing a perfect free-kick past Sociedad goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, the Argentine claimed his 366th goal (in 400 appearances) in one of Europe’s top five leagues. This surpasses the previous record set by German striker Gerd Müller, who scored 365 goals for Bayern Munich between 1964 and 1979.



In the current season, Messi has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 19 league appearances. He is on course to lead the Blaugrana to another La Liga title, while they are also still in with a chance of winning both the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.



Having confirmed the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina last week, these are exciting times for Barça fans.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)