Barcelona, Messi to sign massive 40 million euros per season contract extension

Lionel Messi's contract renewal has been a hot topic as he is now set to renew his deal with Barcelona (his current deal is set to expire in 2018). According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Messi and Barcelona are inches away from an agreement which would see the superstar sign a contract worth 40 million euros per season. This is a huge number for a great player.



Lionel Messi has been his usual self this season for Barcelona as he scored 39 goals on the season for Barcelona in only 38 games for the club. Barcelona are coming off a surprise 2-1 loss today to Deportivo la Coruna as they saw their eternal rival's Real Madrid leapfrog them into first place in la Liga standings. Let's not forget that Barcelona made a historic comeback this past week as they beat PSG by a 6-1 score in the UEFA Champions league (PSG had won the first leg 4-0).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)