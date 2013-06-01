Barcelona: 'Messi will soon renew his deal. We already found Luis Enrique's replacement'

Barcelona came away with an impressive 4-1 versus Villarreal today but this season might be a big disappointment for the Blaugrana as they have been knocked out of the UCL and Real Madrid are favorites to win la Liga title (since they have a game in hand on Barca).



Here is what Jordi Mestra (Barcelona's vice-president) had to say on Messi and Luis Enrique's futures with the club in an interview with Esport 3: " Messi's renewal? We are on the right track. Everything is going well and we hope to close the deal in the coming days. I can't tell you the exact date but we are close. Luis Enrique? We have already chosen his replacement but we won't communicate our decision right now out of respect for Luis Enrique".



Barcelona are currently first in la Liga standings but Real Madrid are going to be tied with them at the end of their game against Osasuna ( 0-4 HT score) and they will still have a game in hand.