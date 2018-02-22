Barcelona midfielder can join Napoli on one condition
02 May at 18:55Napoli have identified Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as a transfer target and are looking at the option of making an approach, but there is a twist.
The Serie A outfit’s manager Maurizio Sarri is an admirer of 24-year-old Spaniard. However, there could be a stumbling block in bringing Suarez to Stadio San Paolo as Sarri’s future at Napoli is far away from being resolved.
Sarri has been linked with a move to Premier League club Chelsea. The Blues currently have Antonio Conte in charge at Stamford Bridge and the former Juventus and Italy coach is likely to leave the west London club after the end of this season.
The 59-year-old Italian is reported to replace Conte at Chelsea and should this happen, Suarez’s move to Napoli could be on hold. The Roman club’s chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis will make a decision on signing the Barcelona midfielder only after Sarri’s future is resolved.
