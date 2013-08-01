Both Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on signing Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. The 23-year-old, who grew up in Manchester City’s academy has been at the Camp Nou since 2013 but lack of regular game time has seen the youngster linked with a move away from Catalonia this summer.





New boss Ernesto Valverde however, believes the Spanish Under-21 star is one for the future and the International Business Times quotes Catalan journal Sport who state that despite the arrival of Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele, he intends to make Suarez an integral part of his plans this term.

Barcelona put a €50M release clause in his current deal and despite not starting a game for Valverde so far this campaign, Suarez has decided to stay and fight for his place. Speaking back in June, the player declared; "No [I won't leave]. Next year I will be at Barcelona because the club have told me so. I have been told that next season is very important for me and with the change of the manager anything can happen."