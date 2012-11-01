Barcelona midfielder reveals his plans for the future amid China interest

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been heavily linked with leaving the Nou Camp hierarchy in the winter transfer window to move to China. The Turkey International is getting some regular game time under Luis Enrique so far this season as the Catalan boss has moved the former Atletico Madrid star’s position from the wings to the middle of the pitch.



Arda has 12 goals and seven assists in 23 appearances with the LaLiga giants and is not interested in leaving the club now that he has gained the starter status at his club after being struggling with game time over the last few seasons.



The 29-year-old midfielder has released an interview with the Spanish press revealing that he’s not interested in leaving Barcelona.



“I’m very happy here”, the Turkey national team captain said. “I’ve many years left in my contract. My current deal expires when I’m 33 and I want to respect it.”

