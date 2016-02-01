Barcelona midfielder ruled out of Champions League clash v. Juventus
29 March at 17:40Barcelona and Juventus are set to meet in the quarter finals of the Champions League next month. The blaugrana beat the Serie A giants in their last meeting in 2015 when Luis Enrique’s side sealed a 3-1 win in the final of Europe’s elite tournament.
Juventus want to take their revenge in the quarter finals stage of this season’s edition but the Old Lady will be forced to do without Marko Pjaca who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
One Barcelona player will also be forced to miss at least one game against the Old Lady as the LaLiga giants have just announced that Arda Turan will be forced out of the pitch for three weeks due to an injury he picked up on International duty yesterday.
The player is being diagnosed with “an injury to the adductor muscle in his right groin and he is expected to be unavailable for about three weeks”, Barcelona announced through their official website.
Just like Pjaca for Juventus, Arda Turan is not a regular starter at Barcelona although he has managed 13 goals and seven assists in 29 games playing mainly as attacking midfielder.
