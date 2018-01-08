Barcelona midfielder set to continue career in MLS?

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan could be set to continue his playing career for MLS franchise Chicago Fire.

The Turk has been linked with a move away from Catalonia for several seasons now, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal previously registering an interest in securing his services.

Despite arriving at Camp Nou as a player specifically requested by coach Luis Enrique, he failed to nail down a place in the ex-Roma tactician’s starting XI.

The 30-year-old, who has also played for Galatasaray and Atlético Madrid, has a contract until June 2020, but the Blaugrana are keen to get him off their books as they look to strengthen their squad significantly over the course of the next six months.



The Spanish league leaders are looking to add the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Yerry Mina to Ernesto Valverde’s star-studded squad.



Should Arda finalise a move to Chicago, he would team up with former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has also settled in Illinois.



(Daily Mail)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)