There is good news in the Barca locker room, as it seems that Ivan Rakitic's physical problem has taken a turn for the better. The Croatian midfielder was questionable for upcoming matches against Espanyol in La Liga and Juventus in the Champions League. But there is a positive boost for the Catalan club, as Rakitic has informed Mundo Deportivo that he trained at the gym today and tomorrow he will return to the group. He is still in doubt for the weekend clash in Spain, but should be almost fully recovered to play against the Bianconeri as Barca begin their European dream.

