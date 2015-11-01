Barcelona midfielder to skip Champions League clash against Juve with meniscus injury

The likes of Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan are being already ruled out of Barcelona’s incoming Champions League clashes against Juventus and there are more bad news for Luis Enrique coming from Barcelona’s medical staff.



The LaLiga giants, in fact, have confirmed that their versatile midfielder has picked up an injury during last week-end’s LaLiga clash against Granada.



“His development over the next 48 hours will decide which is the best course of treatment to follow for the midfielder. The Barça man was substituted after 17 minutes of Sunday’s league game against Granada”, Barcelona said through an official statement.



Although Barcelona do not unveil the player’s recovery time, it is highly unlikely that Rafinha will be able to recover in time from a similar injury for the opening Champions League clash against Juventus which is scheduled for the 11th of April at the J Stadium.



​Rafinha is also rumoured to be a summer transfer target of Juventus given that the Old Lady is looking for a centre midfielder and a winger and that the player can cover both positions.

