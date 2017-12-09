Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona would have to sell some of their players, if they wish to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has long been linked with a move the Nou Camp and nearly sealed one this past summer, but Liverpool ended up rejecting multiple offers from Barcelona. While Barcelona are still interested in signing the Brazilian, they would have sell some players to sign him.

The Catalans will look to reduce their wage bill this summer, with the likes of Javier Mascherano, Aleix Vidal, Arda Turan, Gerard Deulofeu and Rafinha all being touted to be players who can be shipped out.

Andre Gomes too was being linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham, but Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has informed Pep Segura and Oscar Grau that he wants the Portuguese midfielder to stay unless the club gets a proper replacement for him. Denis Suarez too was on the radar of clubs like Napoli, but he doesn’t want to leave the club.

It is said that Mascherano is willing to wait for the return to Samuel Umtiti, as he recovers from an injury. Rafinha is in search of more match time, as he looks to win a place in the Spanish side for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Gerard Deulofeu is increasingly falling short of match time and could consider a move.

Arda Turan’s situation is the most clear, though. The Turkish star hasn’t a single minute this season and knows that his time is up. Besiktas have said no and Galatasaray aren’t in a situation to buy him. While there have been no offers yet, China is also an option.

Kaustubh Pandey