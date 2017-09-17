Barcelona news: date of Dembélé’s surgery revealed
18 September at 13:56Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé picked up a serious injury this past week-end and was forced out of the pitch after just 39 minutes. Former AC Milan star Gerard Deulofeu replaced him and although a first report from Spain claimed the Frenchman would have only skipped three games, it has later emerged that his injury is worse than expected as that the former Borussia Dormund star has been diagnosed with a rupture of the tendon of his femora biceps.
The injury will force Dembélé to skip the next four months of action, a huge blow for Barcelona who signed the 20-year-old for € 150 million last month. The blaugrana hope Dembélé can fill the boots of Neymar at the Nou Camp but the player is now unable to prove his worth and justify his huge price-tag.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Dembélé will have his surgery tomorrow in Helsinki. Barcelona’s club doctor Ricard Pruna will travel with the player in Finland and the operation will be made by the doctor Sakari Orava who is specialized doctor for these kind of injuries.
