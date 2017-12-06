Barcelona news: Dembélé back in training, Mascherano ultimatum
06 December at 16:15A mix of good and bad news for Barcelona today as the blaugrana have finally welcomed their star Ousmane Dembélé back in the team. The Frenchman trained alongside the rest of his teammates this morning and the blaugrana hope his return to action won’t take longer than a month.
As Mundo Deportivo reports, the Frenchman trained alongside those who did not play against Sporting CP yesterday night. Academy products Carlen Alena, Inaki Pena, David Costas, Oriol Busquets and Sergi Palencia did also train with part of the senior team.
Ousmane Dembélé did join his teammates for the first part of the training but his presence on the pitch is an important step towards the full recovery of the France star.
Meantime, however, Mascherano has handed in a transfer request at the blaugrana. The Argentinean wants to leave in the January transfer window and expects Barcelona executives to answer his request between today and tomorrow.
Despite the interest of Liverpool and Juventus Mascherano aims to move to the Chinese Super League where he would be a regular starter. The Argentina International wants regular game time to be included in the Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup.
