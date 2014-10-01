Barcelona news: Dembélé recovery time, €80m bid revealed
19 September at 16:10Barcelona fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw Ousmane Dembélé collapsing on the floor on Saturday. The player picked up a serious muscle injury in his first appearance with the club and will be forced out off the pitch for several months.
The Frenchman has undergone surgery in Helsinki today and Barcelona have released an official statement to reveal the player’s official recovery time.
The La Liga giants claim Dembélé’s surgery was successful and that he is expected to remain on the sidelines for three months and a half. A huge blow for the blaugrana who signed Dembélé for € 150 million last summer.
[ÚLTIMA HORA] Comunicado médico de @Dembouz #FCBlive https://t.co/FFwix1JEex— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 19 settembre 2017
Meantime, Radio Onda Cero reveals the La Liga giants had also offered € 80 million to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Ninguez.
The previous release clause of the Atletico Madrid star was exactly € 80 million but after the player’s contract extension, there is a new release fee in his transfer fee which is now set to € 150 million.
