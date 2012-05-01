Barcelona news: midfielder snubs Chelsea & Man Utd, Roma make move for starlet
21 August at 12:10Barcelona executives will be pretty busy in the last ten days of the summer transfer window given that the blaugrana are still looking for one or more replacements for Neymar.
Both Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé are being linked with a move to Barcelona but the blaugrana must also deal with other clubs interested in their players.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus, for example, are said to be interested in singing Sergi Roberto who has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract.
The versatile midfielder scored a goal in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Betis yesterday night and revealed that he is not considering a move away from the Camp Nou. “I feel at ease here and I am happy at Barcelona. I like playing in midfield and I want to carry on working hard, I am happy and I still want to feel important.”
Meantime, Roma have made contact to sign Munir, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The former Valencia loanee has emerged as a possible transfer target of the giallorossi who are still looking for a replacement of Salah and have shortlisted Riyad Mahrez, Juan Cuadrado and Munir as possible heirs of the new Liverpool signing.
