Barcelona nightmare can inspire PSG to glory against Real Madrid

If Paris Saint-Germain’s players and staff need any proof that achieving qualification to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage is not beyond them, they need look no further than the catastrophic 6-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Barcelona this time last year. Les Parisiens destroyed La Blaugrana 4-0 at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, before surrendering a 5-3 aggregate lead in the final moments of the second leg at Camp Nou.



Considering the fact Unai Emery’s side are only 3-1 down against Los Blancos – a team which is struggling to put together any kind of consistent form – they have every chance of overturning the scoreline, even without the presence of the talismanic Neymar. Though Real Madrid are vastly experienced, it looks as though they will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo who is suffering from a muscular injury.



PSG have every reason to believe they are capable of turning things around when the two sides meet in Paris tonight. After all, last year they were shown that anything really is possible in football and they have very little to fear given how much Zinedine Zidane’s players are struggling to find their best form.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)