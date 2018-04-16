Barcelona: 'No need to worry over Messi fitness'
16 April at 20:00Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde talked to media ahead of the blaugrana’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo: “There will be a few changes”, Valverde said. “It’s an important week for us and we had a couple of tough games.”
Talking on whether Messi could start from the bench, Valverde admitted: “That’s a possibility. There is nothing to be worried about. He played a good game last the week-end.” Argentinean media have been reporting that Messi may be unfit to face the World Cup in the summer but Valverde replied: “There are no problems, [media] must remain calm, there is still plenty of time before the World Cup begins.”
Questioned about Andres Iniesta’s game, Valverde replied: “It really depends on game, we must remember that he has had some physical problems. Sometimes I replace him because I need the game plan. He played very well the other day, I took him off to let him get a standing ovation and the final part of the game became a bit complicated.”
