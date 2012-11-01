Barcelona are not interested in Antonio Conte, if Guillem Balague has got his story right (and he very often does).

The Spanish transfer expert says that the Chelsea Coach - who has also been linked to a move to Inter Milan - is not right for Barcelona, who are set to replace the resigning Luis Enrique this summer.

"He doesn't suit the style and is not the profile they are after,"

Conte only has one more year left on his deal, and current reports linking him to other destinations are likely a way to earn some pull in negotiations, in which transfer policy is set to play a key role.

Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Max Allegri, Jorge Sampaoli and Ronald Koeman, while current assistant Juan Carlos Unzue is reportedly the players’ favourite.

Italian pundit Fabio Caressa recently confirmed to Sky Calcio Club

"The only thing I know is that Inter seemingly increased their offer for Conte. We are talking about 14 million euros per year.... . This is what they are telling me and Bergomi, let's see what will happen in the coming weeks".

that Inter were ready to offer €14 million a year to the Chelsea man to rope him in.