Barcelona ‘not willing’ to match Demebélé price-tag
07 August at 13:45Barcelona are looking for a replacement of Neymar who has just joined Psg in a € 222 million deal. The La Liga giants have shortlisted the likes of Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembélé, Coutinho and Kylian Mbappé as possible attacking reinforcements to replace the Brazilian star and Dembélé is believed to be the blaugrana leading candidate to fill the boots of O’Ney.
Reports in Spain, however, claim Barcelona are not open to match the price-tag of the France star.
Barcelona, in fact, will travel to Germany next week when they will begun transfer talks over the signing of the former Rennes starlet.
According to Sport.es, the La Liga giants will offer € 70 million plus add-ons but Borussia Dortmund asking price is much more than that.
The Bundesliga giants will tell Barcelona that Dembélé costs € 110 million, a sum that Barcelona are not open to match.
The La Liga giants are not even going to make an offer close to € 100 million as they are aware the 20-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund last summer for € 15 million only.
The player has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona but the La Liga giants won’t sign him if Borussia Dortmund don’t lower their price-tag.
