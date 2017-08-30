Barcelona offered €100m for Napoli star, Liverpool target
02 September at 13:00Barcelona offered a massive €100 million for Lorenzo Insigne, but were turned down anyway, la Gazzetta dello Sport reveals.
Also targeted by Liverpool in this time, reports suggested that Mino Raiola was trying to offer Insigne to Barcelona as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.
With the Blaugrana failing to sign the Liverpool man despite offering in excess of €150 million for the Brazilian, Insigne was seen as an alternative.
Napoli held on to Insigne, however, who has scored 30 Serie A goals and made 21 assists over the last three seasons.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis wasn’t so impressed, however, saying that the player would move “over his dead body”
"Raiola offered Insigne to Barcelona? He could do whatever he wants but he first has to go over my dead body. Since I am alive there isn't much to do," ADL said on Transfer Deadline Day.
He then added to Sky (via Repubblica): " Raiola is a sympathetic funny guy. When he talks to us he is always very convincing and we often agree on things.
"I remember when he tried to transfer Hamsik away from Napoli but failed.”
@EdoDalmonte
