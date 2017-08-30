Barcelona offered a massive

100 million for Lorenzo Insigne, but were turned down anyway, la Gazzetta dello Sport reveals.

Also targeted by Liverpool in this time, reports suggested that Mino Raiola was trying to offer Insigne to Barcelona as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.

With the Blaugrana failing to sign the Liverpool man despite offering in excess of

150 million for the Brazilian, Insigne was seen as an alternative.

Napoli held on to Insigne, however, who has scored

President Aurelio De Laurentiis wasn’t so impressed, however, saying that the player would move “over his dead body”

"Raiola offered Insigne to Barcelona? He could do whatever he wants but he first has to go over my dead body. Since I am alive there isn't much to do," ADL said on Transfer Deadline Day.

He then added to