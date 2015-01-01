Barcelona on red alert as Guardiola prepares triple-figure bid for Messi
19 February at 14:00Today’s edition of the Daily Mirror reports that Lionel Messi could quit Barcelona at the end of the season. The Argentinian star is being linked with a move at the Etihad Stadium since his mentor Pep Guardiola joined the Premier League giants last summer.
No reason to say that Guardiola would welcome Messi with open arms as everybody at Manchester City would do.
The British tabloid reports that Guardiola is preparing a £ 100 million bid to lure La Pulga from the Nou Camp next summer. Messi, in fact, has yet to agree to terms on a new contract with Barcelona and the Daily Mirror reports that new contract talks have yet to begin despite the Argentinian star’s contract expires in 18 months.
If Barcelona fail to offer Messi a new agreement by the end of the season, Manchester City’s boss Pep Guardiola would not miss the chance to make an attempt to sign the best player in the world at the moment.
