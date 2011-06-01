Serie A giants Inter Milan will look to sign Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan in the January transfer window.

Deulofeu has fallen out of favor at the Catalan club, despite having rejoined from Everton this past summer. He has failed to establish himself as a regular and with Ousmane Dembele set to recover from his knee injury soon enough, game time will reduce all the more for the Spaniard.

Inter know that signing players won’t be easy for them next month, but they are still looking to hand Luciano Spalletti a better side as the nerazzurri have scored only once in the last 510 minutes. Corriere dello Sport say that a winger and a player are needed, but it is very tough to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Javier Pastore, but the club will still look at signing Ramires and if not him, then maybe have a go at signing Alex Teixeira.

The hottest name on the list happens to be Deulofeu’s. Walter Sabatini is figuring out a possibility of bringing the Spaniard on loan for the rest of the season as he seems convinced that the former AC Milan star can hand Inter a boost for the second half of the season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)