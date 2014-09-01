Barcelona: Ozil emerges as alternative to Coutinho and Mahrez as Arsenal name price-tag
01 September at 12:25Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has emerged as a possible alternative of Barcelona to both Coutinho and Riyad Mahrez. The Spanish transfer window closes at midnight, which means the blaugrana still have a few hours left to complete one last signing.
According to Cadena Cope, the La Liga giants have made an enquiry for Mesut Ozil. The Germany International will see his Arsenal contract expire in 2018 and the Spanish radio station reveals that the Gunners have demanded € 60 million to sell their highly rated attacking midfielder.
Arsenal, of course, would not have any time to sign a replacement for Ozil now and after the departure of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wenger could be left with short of options in attack if Ozil also leaves the Emirates.
Ozil became Arsenal’s most expensive signing in summer 2013 when he moved to North London from Real Madrid for € 47 million.
Alexandre Lacazette, however, is now the Gunners’ most expensive signing as the Frenchman swapped Lyon with Arsenal this summer for €52 million.
