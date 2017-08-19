Barcelona pay € 40m release clause to sign possible Coutinho alternative
20 August at 11:47Barcelona are going to sign Nice’s midielder Seri, according to a report of Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish paper reports the La Liga giants are going to complete the transfer of the 26-year-old paying the player’s € 40 million release clause.
Seri is one of the Ligue 1’s most wanted midfielders and after the signing of Paulinho, Barcelona are also determined to complete the signing of the 26-year-old.
According to MD, the blaugrana have already agreed to pay the player’s release clause with Seri who will be moving to the Camp Nou in the coming hours.
The signings of both Seri and Paulinho would suggest the La Liga giants have retired from the race to sign Coutinho who, however, seems to be still on the blaugrana shopping list.
Mundo Deportivo, in fact, claims Barcelona will still try to sign Coutinho before the summer transfer window shuts. Liverpool, however, have rejected every possible approach made by Barcelona and with only 10 days left before the end of the transfer window, Seri looks seems to be Barcelona’s main alternative to the Brazilian.
